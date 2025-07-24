Barnsley FC's wide boys catch the eye in Conor Hourihane's new look
After last season’s 10-game recce, his management career starts in earnest at Fratton Park. A 2-2 draw at York City was a step towards it.
Hourihane is trying to make Barnsley different next season – better, obviously – and for any of the 772 away fans watching for the first time, it would have been plain to see.
So would the fact there is plenty to do after drawing with a York side topped up by extra quality and experience after 96 points in last season's Conference but no promotion.
Barnsley’s new look was about much more than just wide players.
It was about how hard they tried to get the ball down on a surface made for it, how eager they were to take it under pressure, how much time they seemed to have.
Jon Russell was literally a big part in the hole of a 4-2-3-1 with Vimal Yoganathan supporting from a central midfield position alongside the more defensive Jonathan Bland.
It was about hungry pressing too.
But the wingers caught the eye.
Caylan Vickers (inset) only joined on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday, but looked a good addition on the right. Reyes Cleary, signed from West Bromwich Albion, was on the left.
Yoganathan's wasted header apart, all three good first-half chances Barnsley made came from them running down the middle. A "nine-and-a-half" in modern parlance – a lone striker who drops deep – Davis Keillor-Dunn made the space.
York goalkeeper Harrison Male frustrated them, and when Cleary’s first shot rebounded, the excellent Joe Felix cleared off the line.
But in the 56th minute Russell picked Cleary out for a calm finish to cancel out Ollie Banks’ opener.
"Sometimes it's reading the game," said Cleary. "We realised I was playing against a small right-back (Felix) so if we put it in behind I was almost beating him every time."
With its architect barking orders, Hourihane football has many moving parts. When it really starts to work, it will get quieter.
"I came in probably in the second week of pre-season so was catching up with the lads, learning the formation," reflected 21-year-old Cleary. “He (Houirhane) has been doing extra work with me.
"It's just getting those relationships, especially with my left-back and DKD (Keillor-Dunn), where you don't have to do much talking, you just know where each other is going to be. There's been little sparks."
The full-backs will be important too, and played in different ways.
Early on when Barnsley had the ball, left-back Nathaniel Ogbeta – loaned from Plymouth Argyle – was often in the inside-left channel. It was natural for right-back Mael de Gevigney, a central defender by trade, to make a back three.
"If he can drive with the ball all it takes is for me to make a run and I'm close to the goal," said Cleary.
Adam Phillips came off the bench to score Barnsley's second equaliser – created by winger David McGoldrick – after Ollie Pearce's tap in, and a draw was a fair result. Barnsley are moving in the right direction.
