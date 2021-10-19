Barnsley have the quality to turn poor form around, believes Michał Helik

The Tykes have won just one of their 12 league games this term, leaving them in the relegation places alongside Peterborough United and Derby County.

They were beaten 1-0 at Reading on Saturday and will look to return to winning ways when they face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium tomorrow evening.

MICHAL HELIK: Believes Barnsley have the quality to turn their fortunes around. Picture: Getty Images.

The Polish defender feels that the Reds are a team lacking in confidence but believes they have the ability to change their fortunes.

“It’s harder to be confident when you are losing games, but we know we still have good quality in the team and we can perform,” he said.

“But we need to perform good to score and not to concede to break that losing way, and I hope with a little bit more confidence that we can get the win.

“We need to stay together as a team and a club. I know it’s tough for the fans, also, but for us it’s not an easy moment and only together can we go up from this point.”

LACKING CONFIDENCE: Barnsley FC. Picture: Getty Images.

John Swift's goal 13 minutes from time condemned Barnsley to defeat at Reading but Helik felt the loss was harsh on his side.

“It’s such a disappointing result – I don’t think we deserved to lose that game,” reflected Helik.

“I think it’s annoying because we invested a lot; we have a group of lads with big ambitions and we want so much to break that time for us.