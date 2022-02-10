Barnsley FC head coach Poya Asbaghi on Brad Collins, Jack Walton and Callum Brittain

Barnsley FC head coach Poya Asbaghi. Picture: PA.

The keeper was comfortably the Reds' most consistent player in the first half of the season, but his individual form has dipped of late, with the 24-year-old making errors in the recent losses to Luton Town, Cardiff, Bournemouth and Birmingham.

Collins erred for the Hatters' opener at Kenilworth Road in midweek and then conceded a costly penalty which resulted in the winning goal, scored by Elijah Adebayo as the rock-bottom Reds suffered a sixth straight loss in all competitions.

Jack Walton has been utilised for the FA Cup games with Barrow and Huddersfield Town, with the Lacnastrian, 23, - first-choice ahead of Collins in the first half of last term - performing well at the John Smith's Stadium last weekend.

Asbaghi said: "We have two good goalkeepers who are competing with each other and we knOw Brad's qualities. Of course, the penalty was decisive in this (Luton) game, but he was also behind the equaliser we got. I am happy to have Jack as well after a good performance at Huddersfield.

"Just like when you choose between two outfield players, right now it is also two goalkeepers who are vying to be in the goal in the next game.

"Some teams it is more clear. But Jack was playing some games before Brad as well and last season and then they changed. The competition we have here is that we have two goalkeepers who are really challenging each other and let's see it game by game who is playing.

"Right now, it is Brad. He knows about things he can improve (from) recently. But equally, we know the qualities he has as a goalkeeper.

"Of course, it's fortunate for us that we have had these mistakes, Brad knows and is part of it, but it is also a collective thing for us to help each other. We cannot point fingers at an individual and say: 'it is because of him, we lost this game' and: 'it's because of him, we lost another game.'

"Of course, Brad knows about the penalty situation for example that gives Luton the lead. But in the goal, he was involved in the counter-attack which gave (Carlton) Morris a situation to score. So it is not only bad, but he knows the situation where he needs to improve."

Clarke Oduor, Victor Adeboyejo and Callum Brittain remain sidelined for Saturday's home game with QPR, although Jasper Moon may be involved.

Offering an update on the quartet - with Cauley Woodrow a longer-term absentee until April - Asbaghi added: "It is not likely. Jasper Moon is most probably the one (who could be involved). Callum Brittain is out for this game and let's see if he can come back for the Coventry game (February 19). If not, then hopefully for the game after this.

"Callum, for me, is a really good football player. He is a technically gifted player as well and he has one thing I like - he really believes in himself and is a confident player and I think this is something you can see when he is playing.