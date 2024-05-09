Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are reportedly keeping tabs on Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers.

A popular figure in S6, Byers has been on the Wednesday books since 2021 but was deemed surplus to requirements by Danny Rohl. He was allowed to join Blackpool on loan in February and was a hit at Bloomfield Road.

Although the Tangerines missed out on the League One play-offs, Byers shone with a number of all-action midfield displays. It appears unlikely he will return to the Owls fold this summer and is said to have attracted a host of admirers.

According to The Star, Barnsley, Huddersfield and Rotherham are all monitoring the 27-year-old. All three clubs will compete in League One next season after the latter pair were relegated from the second tier.

George Byers is reportedly set to leave Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Birmingham City were the third side to lose their Championship status and are also said to have an eye on Byers. Blackpool, who signed the midfielder on loan, have also been reported to be an interested party.

Although the bulk of the interest is said to be from League One, Byers could potentially have a chance in the second tier. Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United will clash in the League One play-off final and have reportedly made enquiries.