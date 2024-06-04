Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United's rivals appoint Chelsea coach as new boss

Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United's League One rivals Burton Albion have appointed Mark Robinson as their new head coach.

A new era is being ushered in at the Pirelli Stadium, with a change in ownership having taken place since the end of the 2023/24 season. There has also been change in the dugout, with former Barnsley coach Martin Paterson seeking pastures new after a spell at the helm.

He has been replaced by Robinson, who was most recently the head coach of the Chelsea Development Squad. The 57-year-old also has senior management experience, having previously led AFC Wimbledon.

After taking over as Burton boss, Robinson said: “I’m extremely proud to have been given this opportunity at Burton Albion. When the new owners outlined their plans and intentions for the future and meeting Ben Robinson, it really excited me in terms of what we can achieve together here.

Mark Robinson has swapped Chelsea for Burton Albion. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“The owners have been clear with what they expect; we want to build a team that connects with the fans, and style of play will be important to that. I want to create a team that is enjoyable to watch, aggressive, and energetic, one that the fans and town feel they can really get behind and be proud to represent them.

“We want to combine the team’s success with the development of young players, something that I have been committed to throughout the last two decades as a coach. The owners and I are aligned in our belief that this approach will be key to the club’s long-term success while maintaining our primary focus on winning football games.

“I’m looking forward to getting started now and getting to know everyone throughout the football club, the fans, and the wider Burton community.”

