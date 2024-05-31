Former Huddersfield Town and Barnsley man leaves role as manager of League One club
The 37-year-old took charge of the Brewers in January, leading the club to a 20th-placed finish in the third tier. However, he will now seek pastures new after a short reign at the Pirelli Stadium.
Burton’s chairman Ben Robinson MBE DL said: “Martin took up the managerial position under very difficult circumstances in January and he worked extremely hard with the support of his backroom staff, which saw the club secure its League One status. The club thanks Martin for his efforts during his time at Burton Albion and wish him well for the future."
Paterson represented Huddersfield as a player, scoring six goals in 29 appearances for the Terriers. He returned to Yorkshire after the end of his playing career, joining Barnsley as a coach to work alongside Michael Duff.
In a statement issued via the League Managers Association, Paterson said: "I would like to say what an honour and privilege it was to be Burton Albion Manager. I thank the chairman, Ben Robinson MBE, for trusting me with the opportunity and supporting me in my role on a daily basis.
"My remit was to keep the club in League One and I am delighted the club remains in the division, with the foundations to improve and continue the club's success.
"I would like to thank all the players and staff for their hard work and trust. Walking in to a football club on your own can be hard, but everyone made me feel instantly welcome and I am so grateful to all.
“There were tough periods, but we came through as a collective with dignity and humility, meeting the objective of staying in the division with two vital wins out of the last four games. It was a reward for trusting our process, never giving up, and being honest and good people. This was my proudest achievement in football and I enjoyed everything the job and responsibility entailed.
“I leave knowing I pushed the players to be better and worked hard to improve them, no matter how small the margins, which is a big part of my work and process. I was very proud to be able to field some young, homegrown players in big matches and help them in the early stages of their careers.
“Thank you to the fanbase for continuously supporting the players, home and away. Burton Albion is a proud Staffordshire club, with its culture and core values being one for the community and supporters. I hope I have played a small part in helping the club to move forward on its fantastic journey and I wish everyone connected with Burton Albion the best of wishes for the future.
"My journey as a manager has just begun and I look forward to my next challenge with great determination and excitement."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.