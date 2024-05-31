Former Huddersfield Town and Barnsley man leaves role as manager of League One club

Former Huddersfield Town forward and Barnsley coach Martin Paterson has left his role as manager of Burton Albion.

The 37-year-old took charge of the Brewers in January, leading the club to a 20th-placed finish in the third tier. However, he will now seek pastures new after a short reign at the Pirelli Stadium.

Burton’s chairman Ben Robinson MBE DL said: “Martin took up the managerial position under very difficult circumstances in January and he worked extremely hard with the support of his backroom staff, which saw the club secure its League One status. The club thanks Martin for his efforts during his time at Burton Albion and wish him well for the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paterson represented Huddersfield as a player, scoring six goals in 29 appearances for the Terriers. He returned to Yorkshire after the end of his playing career, joining Barnsley as a coach to work alongside Michael Duff.

Martin Paterson made 29 appearances for Huddersfield Town. Image: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

In a statement issued via the League Managers Association, Paterson said: "I would like to say what an honour and privilege it was to be Burton Albion Manager. I thank the chairman, Ben Robinson MBE, for trusting me with the opportunity and supporting me in my role on a daily basis.

"My remit was to keep the club in League One and I am delighted the club remains in the division, with the foundations to improve and continue the club's success.

"I would like to thank all the players and staff for their hard work and trust. Walking in to a football club on your own can be hard, but everyone made me feel instantly welcome and I am so grateful to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were tough periods, but we came through as a collective with dignity and humility, meeting the objective of staying in the division with two vital wins out of the last four games. It was a reward for trusting our process, never giving up, and being honest and good people. This was my proudest achievement in football and I enjoyed everything the job and responsibility entailed.

“I leave knowing I pushed the players to be better and worked hard to improve them, no matter how small the margins, which is a big part of my work and process. I was very proud to be able to field some young, homegrown players in big matches and help them in the early stages of their careers.

“Thank you to the fanbase for continuously supporting the players, home and away. Burton Albion is a proud Staffordshire club, with its culture and core values being one for the community and supporters. I hope I have played a small part in helping the club to move forward on its fantastic journey and I wish everyone connected with Burton Albion the best of wishes for the future.