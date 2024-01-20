Barnsley make transfer decision on former Rangers and Chesterfield man
The 24-year-old was allowed to join Kilmarnock on the final day of the summer transfer window, having made four early league appearances for the Reds. However, he found opportunities limited north of the border and managed just 15 appearances.
He has now been brought back to Oakwell after it was decided he was not getting the game time necessary for his development.
Barnsley’s interim director of football Bobby Hassell said: "We have decided to recall Andy as we felt he wasn't getting the necessary game-time to continue his development.
"We will now look to seek the best options for Andy's future as we prepare for his return to Oakwell in the summer.”
The decision was confirmed shortly after Barnsley’s scheduled clash with Stevenage was postponed.
Two pitch inspections were conducted before it was concluded that the surface at the Lamex Stadium.