All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Barnsley make transfer decision on former Rangers and Chesterfield man

Barnsley have recalled forward Andrew Dallas from his loan spell at Kilmarnock.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Jan 2024, 14:44 GMT

The 24-year-old was allowed to join Kilmarnock on the final day of the summer transfer window, having made four early league appearances for the Reds. However, he found opportunities limited north of the border and managed just 15 appearances.

He has now been brought back to Oakwell after it was decided he was not getting the game time necessary for his development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barnsley’s interim director of football Bobby Hassell said: "We have decided to recall Andy as we felt he wasn't getting the necessary game-time to continue his development.

Andrew Dallas has been recalled from his loan spell at Kilmarnock. Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesAndrew Dallas has been recalled from his loan spell at Kilmarnock. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Andrew Dallas has been recalled from his loan spell at Kilmarnock. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

"We will now look to seek the best options for Andy's future as we prepare for his return to Oakwell in the summer.”

The decision was confirmed shortly after Barnsley’s scheduled clash with Stevenage was postponed.

Two pitch inspections were conducted before it was concluded that the surface at the Lamex Stadium.

Related topics:BarnsleyOakwellKilmarnockChesterfieldRangers