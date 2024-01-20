The decision was made following two pitch inspections, the first of which was conducted at 11am. Another was then planned for 1pm and the surface at the Lamex Stadium was deemed unplayable.

Stevenage and Barnsley are not the first to have been hit by postponements, with Bradford City and Harrogate Town among those to have had games called off.

A statement issued by Barnsley read: “We can confirm that today's Sky Bet League One fixture with Stevenage has been postponed following two pitch inspections here at the Lamex Stadium.

Stevenage's clash with Barnsley has been postponed. Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

“The referee, Neil Purkiss first inspected the playing surface at 11am and then at 1pm, deeming it unplayable ahead of the 3pm kick off.

“This clash will now be rearranged with all original tickets valid for the new date, which will be communicated in due course. Refunds will also be available.