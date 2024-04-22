The Reds pulled the trigger earlier today (April 22), doing so in a bid to ensure a strong end to the season following a decline in form. The decision came as a shock, mostly due to the timing.

Barnsley are set to host Northampton Town this weekend in their final game of the regular League One season. A win would guarantee a place in the play-offs, although Collins will not be tasked with leading the Reds into the end-of-season showcase if they do secure a spot.

Barnsley’s director of football Mladen Sormaz said: “Neill has been extremely professional throughout the period with which I have worked with him, he has done everything he can do to push the team in the direction we all want Barnsley to go.

"He has conducted himself with professionalism and commitment throughout the period I have worked with him. However, with a crucial season conclusion ahead of us, we feel that now is the right time to make a change. We thank the fans for their continued support and urge you all to back the team this Saturday against Northampton. We will update supporters in the coming days."

Martin Devaney, a member of the Barnsley coaching staff, has been handed the reins temporarily. He previously took charge of the club in the dying embers of the 2021/22 season, when Poya Asbaghi was axed.

It now remains to be seen which direction Barnsley will go in, and whether they will prioritise their immediate future or look to the long term. Following the confirmation of Collins’ exit, here are the early BetVictor favourites to be appointed Barnsley’s next permanent head coach.