Barnsley next manager: Early favourite emerges ahead of ex-Burnley, Hull City, Leeds United and QPR men

Barnsley have a vacancy in the dugout following their decision to relieve Neill Collins of his duties.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 16:44 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 16:50 BST

The Reds pulled the trigger earlier today (April 22), doing so in a bid to ensure a strong end to the season following a decline in form. The decision came as a shock, mostly due to the timing.

Barnsley are set to host Northampton Town this weekend in their final game of the regular League One season. A win would guarantee a place in the play-offs, although Collins will not be tasked with leading the Reds into the end-of-season showcase if they do secure a spot.

Barnsley’s director of football Mladen Sormaz said: “Neill has been extremely professional throughout the period with which I have worked with him, he has done everything he can do to push the team in the direction we all want Barnsley to go.

"He has conducted himself with professionalism and commitment throughout the period I have worked with him. However, with a crucial season conclusion ahead of us, we feel that now is the right time to make a change. We thank the fans for their continued support and urge you all to back the team this Saturday against Northampton. We will update supporters in the coming days."

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Martin Devaney, a member of the Barnsley coaching staff, has been handed the reins temporarily. He previously took charge of the club in the dying embers of the 2021/22 season, when Poya Asbaghi was axed.

It now remains to be seen which direction Barnsley will go in, and whether they will prioritise their immediate future or look to the long term. Following the confirmation of Collins’ exit, here are the early BetVictor favourites to be appointed Barnsley’s next permanent head coach.

Here are the early favourites to succeed Neill Collins as Barnsley's head coach.

1. Favourites for Barnsley job

Here are the early favourites to succeed Neill Collins as Barnsley's head coach. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

2. 16. Mick McCarthy

20/1 Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

3. 15. Mark Warburton

20/1 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

4. 14. Karl Robinson

20/1 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BarnsleyNorthampton TownQPRLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.