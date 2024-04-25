The axe was wielded on Monday (April 22) following a decline in form, with the timing proving surprising for many. Collins was dismissed with just one game of the regular League One season remaining, a game that could secure a play-off spot for the Reds.

Barnsley’s sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: “Neill has been extremely professional throughout the period with which I have worked with him, he has done everything he can do to push the team in the direction we all want Barnsley to go.

"He has conducted himself with professionalism and commitment throughout the period I have worked with him. However, with a crucial season conclusion ahead of us, we feel that now is the right time to make a change. We thank the fans for their continued support and urge you all to back the team this Saturday against Northampton. We will update supporters in the coming days."

Martin Devaney, a well-established member of the Reds coaching staff, has been overseeing preparations for this weekend’s clash with Northampton Town. He has been helped by Jon Stead, who has remained on the books despite Collins’ exit.

Devaney was installed as the early BetVictor favourite to take the reins permanently, although has since been leapfrogged. Here is an updated look at the BetVictor favourites to be Barnsley’s next head coach.