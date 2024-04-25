Barnsley next manager: New favourite installed ahead of ex-Watford, Sheffield United and Swansea City men

Barnsley still have an interim head coach at the helm following their decision to part ways with Neill Collins.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th Apr 2024, 10:12 BST

The axe was wielded on Monday (April 22) following a decline in form, with the timing proving surprising for many. Collins was dismissed with just one game of the regular League One season remaining, a game that could secure a play-off spot for the Reds.

Barnsley’s sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: “Neill has been extremely professional throughout the period with which I have worked with him, he has done everything he can do to push the team in the direction we all want Barnsley to go.

"He has conducted himself with professionalism and commitment throughout the period I have worked with him. However, with a crucial season conclusion ahead of us, we feel that now is the right time to make a change. We thank the fans for their continued support and urge you all to back the team this Saturday against Northampton. We will update supporters in the coming days."

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Martin Devaney, a well-established member of the Reds coaching staff, has been overseeing preparations for this weekend’s clash with Northampton Town. He has been helped by Jon Stead, who has remained on the books despite Collins’ exit.

Devaney was installed as the early BetVictor favourite to take the reins permanently, although has since been leapfrogged. Here is an updated look at the BetVictor favourites to be Barnsley’s next head coach.

Here are the favourites to be Barnsley's next head coach.

1. Favourites for Barnsley job

Here are the favourites to be Barnsley's next head coach. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

2. 16. Shaun Derry

33/1 Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

3. 15. Simon Grayson

33/1 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

4. 14. Stephen Bradley

33/1 Photo: FILIP LANSZWEERT/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BarnsleySheffield UnitedSwansea CityJon SteadLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.