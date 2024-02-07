All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Barnsley, Portsmouth, Derby County and Charlton Athletic stars feature among League One's most valuable players after January transfers - gallery

League One is a division stacked with talent, with Barnsley, Portsmouth and Derby County stars among those who regularly impress.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:45 GMT

However, in the modern game, how much money a player can command in the transfer market is arguably just as important as on-pitch contributions.

Gone are the days when hefty fees and high-profile moves were only seen in the Premier League. Now, there are plenty of ambitious EFL outfits willing to invest significantly in the pursuit of promotion.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

An array of new faces arrived in League One during the January transfer window, including a string of players boasting impressive pedigree. A senior USA international joined Barnsley, while Bolton Wanderers landed a highly-rated defender on loan from Liverpool.

But who is the division’s most valuable player? With the transfer window now closed, The Yorkshire Post has taken a look at Transfermarkt data to generate a ranking of League One’s most valuable players.

Value: €1.2m

1. 17. Herbie Kane (Barnsley)

Value: €1.2m Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Value: €1.2m

2. 16. Ryan Nyambe (Derby County)

Value: €1.2m Photo: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Value: €1.2m

3. 15. Tom McIntyre (Reading)

Value: €1.2m Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Value: €1.5m

4. 14. Harvey Vale (Bristol Rovers)

Value: €1.5m Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBarnsleyPortsmouthDerby CountyCharlton AthleticPremier LeagueEFLYorkshire PostBolton WanderersLiverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.