However, in the modern game, how much money a player can command in the transfer market is arguably just as important as on-pitch contributions.

Gone are the days when hefty fees and high-profile moves were only seen in the Premier League. Now, there are plenty of ambitious EFL outfits willing to invest significantly in the pursuit of promotion.

An array of new faces arrived in League One during the January transfer window, including a string of players boasting impressive pedigree. A senior USA international joined Barnsley, while Bolton Wanderers landed a highly-rated defender on loan from Liverpool.