Barnsley star Callum Styles makes admission over future as he opens up on 'tough' time at Sunderland
Styles left Oakwell in the January transfer window, moving back up to the Championship to join Sunderland on loan until the end of the season. The Black Cats have an option to make his move permanent at the end of the campaign.
It has not exactly been plain-sailing for Styles, who has played under two head coaches during his short time at the Stadium of Light. He was signed during the reign of Michael Beale, who was axed less than three weeks after the arrival of the Hungary international.
Styles has since been playing under Mike Dodds, who took the reins on a temporary basis following Beale’s dismissal.
As reported by the Sunderland Echo, Styles said: “It’s been tough. When I first came there was a lot of injuries, a lot of players missing. There was just a lot of chop and change with a change of manager and players getting injured.
"It’s been a bit of a rough road but we have a lot of ability in the squad looking ahead to next season.”
The 24-year-old was asked if he had been involved in conversations regarding his future and admitted he had not. He said: “I’ve had no discussions. I’m just focusing on football and that’s for other people to discuss.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.