Barnsley striker pens deal with League One rivals after leaving Oakwell

The Brewers landed his services after beating off competition from several clubs. The 24-year-old made 97 appearances and scored nine goals in his five years at Oakwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adeboyejo started his professional career with Leyton Orient having been in the youth systems at Arsenal, Charlton Athletic and AFC Wimbledon.

He initially joined Barnsley's Under-23s in the summer of 2017 and enjoyed a prolific spell in the club's academy side. He made his debut for the first team in August 2018, scoring against Oxford United.

"Barnsley has been a massive part of my career," said Adeboyejo, who had loan spells with Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United during his time with the Tykes.

"I met a lot of good people and created some amazing memories. I can only thank all the fans, the staff and players for my time at Oakwell and wish everyone the best in the future."

On his move to Burton, he continued: "I'm very happy to get it over the line and to be here.

DEPARTURE: Victor Adeboyejo has left Barnsley to join League One rivals Burton Albion. Picture: Getty Images.

"The gaffer has spoken to me a lot about my game and his reputation is what it is - he's scored a lot of goals, played at the highest level and for me it's something to learn from and see what I can gain from him.

"It's a very warm and friendly club, and the opportunity of getting minutes is what my career needs."

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink added: "He's a talented boy with big potential. We need strikers - he is different than Dan Jebbison for example, and he brings experience of the Championship.

"He wants to kickstart his career - hopefully we can get him to score lots of goals and get lots of assists as well."