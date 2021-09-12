Barnsley urged to smarten up by Markus Schopp after Bournemouth run riot

The Reds went down 3-0 in Dorset, Jordan Zemura netting in each half either side of a Dominic Solanke strike almost immediately after the interval.

And Schopp felt that the visitors – who didn’t manage a single shot on target – were the architects of their own downfall, giving the ball away cheaply throughout the contest and gifting Bournemouth their second and third goals.

“It was really disappointing,” the Austrian reflected.

Bournemouth's Jaidon Anthony feel pressure from Barnsley's Michal Helik. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

“To be honest, I think we started really well, we had so many transition moments but today, each ball we won, in the moment we won it, we gave it away.

“You can’t stand 90 minutes against a team like Bournemouth, they have such good possession. We didn’t have the power to come back (from 2-0 down).

“There was still quite a lot than we can take away, but there are some things that we have to improve because otherwise we are going to suffer more in the next weeks.”

Defeat leaves the Reds 17th in the Championship with just one win to their name from their opening six matches.

Bournemouth's Jordan Zemura (33) spins away after scoring his side's first goal at The Vitality Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

By contrast, Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was only full of praise for his players, particularly two-goal hero Zemura.

The Zimbabwe international Zemura bagged his first two professional goals –the first a good close-range strike and the second a wonderful run and clipped finish.

“He was excellent today and has been excellent since he’s come in and got the shirt,” said Parker.

“It was a fine performance and I think you can see he is an attack-minded full-back. He has a lovely forward drive about him and is improving defensively.

“I expect that of him, especially with the way we play with our full-backs. I expect him to be assisting and scoring. It is what we ask of our full-backs. He’s banged two in today, so that is perfect.”

Bournemouth are one of only three teams with an unbeaten record in the Championship this season – despite this being their first home victory – and have moved up to fifth in the table.

Parker was happy with the performance but thought his dominant side should have found the net a few more times.

“We were worthy of more goals,” he added. “We had some massive opportunities and if we had put the finishing on a couple of moves then it would have been a delightful score.”

Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Cahill, Kelly, Zemura, Lerma, Pearson, Brooks (Christie 70), Billing, Anthony (Rogers 81), Solanke (Lowe 84). Unused substitutes: Nyland, Mepham, Marcondes, Stacey.

Barnsley: Collins, Sibbick (Halme 78), Helik, Moon, Brittain, Palmer, Styles, B Williams (Gomes 28), Frieser, Woodrow, Oduor (Iseka 46). Unused substitutes: Walton, Adeboyejo, Cole, Hondermarck.