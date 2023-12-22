Neill Collins is preparing his Barnsley side for the visit of Stevenage but like all managers, will also have January transfer window on his mind.

As December’s end draws closer, the upcoming window can be an elephant in the room. At this stage of the season, clubs know their squad may look rather different in a month's time.

Managers and head coaches across the board draw focus to festive fixtures but the knowledge that the window opens soon lingers.

Although interest in Barnsley’s key figures does not seem impossible, Collins is hopeful the “consistency” in his group will help the Reds handle January.

Neill Collins is preparing his Barnsley side to face Stevenage. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

When asked about potential plate-spinning with regards to January disruption, he said: “I think that's probably the biggest area for concern for a lot of teams.

"As soon as the window shuts, players know they're here. Now, as we creep towards the window, it's all the outside influences that can affect it. We've got good players so when you have good players, I expect other teams to want good players.

"We just have to try and handle that as best we can and keep our focus on our objective, which sometimes can be easier said than done. But that's our challenge, I do think we've got much more consistency about our group now that will help us handle that.”

Barnsley have three fixtures before the end of 2023, therefore January has to be shifted to the back of minds.

In the club’s final pre-Christmas fixture, Collins’ opposite number will be a fellow Scot who requires no introduction in Yorkshire – Steve Evans.

Collins said: "First of all, they've got a manager who knows how to win games, well known to people in Yorkshire from his time at Rotherham. I know he's successful, so you've got a manager that has managed a lot and a very experienced team, but a team that's working ever so hard.

"Things that you'd like to see any team do, but doing it exceptionally well. Both sides of the ball and they've got some good players. They've got that momentum you get from being promoted.