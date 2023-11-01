Barnsley’s League One rivals Reading have been referred to an independent disciplinary commission for continued non-payment of monies owed to HMRC.

It was the fifth petition served to the club in total, and the second in four months.

It has now been confirmed by the EFL that Reading have been referred to an IDC, standard procedure when a club continues to fail to make a payment.

An official statement issued by the EFL read: “Reading Football Club has been referred to an Independent disciplinary commission (IDC) for continued non-payment of monies owed to HMRC.

“The club has defaulted in relation to the amount owed to HMRC for September and October 2023 and as a result is currently under a registration embargo.

“In addition to the current embargo, the club is already subject to a fee restriction for the next three transfer windows after it accumulated 30 days or more of late payments in the current 12-month period (1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024). The current default period as of 31 October 2023 was 79 days.

“Where a club continues to fail to make the payment as in the case of Reading, EFL Regulations agreed by EFL clubs provide for a club to be referred to a commission independent of the EFL who shall determine an appropriate further sanction.

“Meanwhile, the proceedings against Mr Yongge Dai, the club’s current owner, continue following the failure to deposit an amount equal to 125% of the club’s forecast monthly wage bill in a designated account.

“The hearing for Mr Yongge Dai is expected to take place by the end of November.”

The EFL's chief executive Trevor Birch said: “This is a challenging situation for all involved and we understand the frustrations of supporters and the negative impact sporting sanctions and further charges are having on the football club.

“As a league, we are required to ensure all 72 members are treated fairly and consistently on all matters so that the integrity of the competition is maintained. These consistent failures of the club’s ownership to meet its ongoing obligations have a knock-on effect on all clubs and as such, the deterrents in place must be actioned when breached.