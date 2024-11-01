Barrow v Doncaster Rovers: Fitness boost a huge turnaround in fortunes for promotion contenders

In a complete turnaround from this time last year, Doncaster Rovers go into their FA Cup first round tie at Barrow with an empty treatment room.

Neither Zain Westbrooke nor Richard Wood will be fit enough to face the Cumbrians, but both are closing in on a return to action. Westbrooke has had a thigh injury, Wood a broken ankle.

Centre-back Tom Anderson will be available at Holker Street having come through 90 Football League Trophy minutes on his return from a six-match suspension.

It is very unusual at this stage of a gruelling League Two season, let alone a club absolutely ravaged by injuries in the first half of 2023-24.

"Zain Westbrooke has been out on the pitches doing some individual stuff, Richard Wood will hopefully join back in with the group on Thursday of next week," revealed manager McCann. "The treatment room's empty and we want to keep it like that.

"It's difficult for me because I'm going to have to leave six or seven players off the bench but that's what we wanted to create. It's so important to have that strong group."

And McCann knows his team will need to be in good form against a Barrow side managed by Stephen Clemence, who starts a three-match touchline ban for two acts of misconduct at Bromley last weekend.

"They're a good team, I know Stephen quite well from when he was at Tottenham and I was at West Ham," said former midfielder McCann. "I like what he did at Gillingham and I was really disappointed to see him lose his job there but I know it wouldn't take him long to get back into another job because he's a good manager and likes football played the right way.

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Doncaster Rovers midfielder Zain Westbrooke

"When they were here they were missing some players, we were on the back of a defeat and ending up getting the win 1-0. I know they're stronger with the likes of (former Leeds United midfielder) Gotts and (ex-Middlesbrough and Halifax Town player Kian) Spence back, who are huge for them, so I know it's a tough game.