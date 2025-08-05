'We don't know what to do' - Barry Bannan opens up on Sheffield Wednesday chaos and explains Burnley decision
The crisis at Wednesday is painfully still ongoing, with the club still struggling to issue timely payments for players and members of staff.
A friendly clash with Premier League outfit Burnley had been scheduled for last Saturday (August 2), only for Wednesday players to refuse to play.
While Wednesday look set to play their Championship campaign opener, fans are looking to protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership.
Barry Bannan on strike possibility
When asked by talkSPORT if Wednesday could go on strike in the league, Bannan said: “No, I don’t think so. We pulled out of the Burnley game at the weekend, and that was simply because it’s happened too much now, and it’s a lot easier to pull out of a pre-season game than a Championship fixture.
“We’ve come in to training and just got on with it, and made it look to the outside world that we’re fine and getting on with it, so this was a choice to say ‘enough is enough’, really.”
There has been a mass exodus of players, leaving the Owls squad looking threadbare with their 2025/26 season opener looming.
Bannan, Wednesday’s talismanic captain, recently offered a rare glimmer of positivity when he put pen to paper on a new contract.
The 35-year-old looks set to form part of Henrik Pedersen’s makeshift Owls side, but is not burying his head in the sand when it comes to the club’s problems.
Barry Bannan speaks out
He said: “It’s really hard, because it’s not only the wages and stuff that we’ve been facing in the last couple of months. Since we came back to pre-season, we obviously had the pitches that weren’t ready, so we were training on astro turf for a bit and you know modern day footballers don’t really get on with that.
“We went away to St. George’s [Park], but had the under-21s coaches, Andy [Holdsworth] and Giles Coke, step in when the manager didn’t come back. So on top of not being paid, which isn’t nice, there have been loads of things that - from the outside - you probably don’t see.
“The lads have been brilliant since we came back. I can’t complain. I thought it’d be hard to come back and keep the group going, but they’ve been ultimate professionals and come in and work hard every day. There are loads of excuses to pull out, but they’ve been amazing.
“But it’s hard, because we don’t know what to do. This never happens, it’s never happened to us, so we don’t know what the rules are or what we can do as a group of players.”
