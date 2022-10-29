Seasoned Wednesday watchers will know anything is possible.

With Akin Famewo only due to start training again next week after a serious muscle injury on debut, manager Darren Moore is down to just two fit centre-backs – Dominic Iorfa and Mark McGuinness – but he has shown before that is no barrier to him playing three.

Moore prizes versatility and left-back/winger Jayden Brown played in the back three at home to Bristol Rovers in midweek. Left-back Reece James – back in training after injury – right-back Liam Palmer and winger Marvin Johnson have all had stints in central defence.

His thinking will be shaped by Burton as much as by his own squad.

The loss of Heneghan, though, is a cruel blow and may force the Owls into the transfer market in January, albeit Moore says he has not scanned the free agents list.

"Against Lincoln Ben sustained an injury that's going to require some surgery and the medical department feel it's going to potentially keep him out for the rest of the season," confirmed his manager.

"It's a bitter blow for us because Ben was a wonderful mainstay in the defence and played a huge part.

SERIOUS INJURY: Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Ben Heneghan hobbles off at Sincil Bank

"He's ended up doing his anterior, which is one of the main ligaments in the knee. He'll get it fully repaired but we know it's a lengthy process.

"As a player I suffered the same injury and the process with it but he's such a wonderful character and a strong individual.

"We'll miss him, not only his playing style but he's a leader as well."

Switching to four at the back is a possibility.

VERSATILE: Marvin Johnson (right) filled in on the left of Sheffield Wednesday's back three for a large chunk of last season

"We can play both shapes," said Moore. "We can move it around from week to week because we feel we've got the personnel to do it.

"We've got the personnel to go with a three or a four on Saturday."

However, the role of outside centre-back in one of Moore's back threes can be quite forward thinking, which might explain why full-backs and wingers, not central midfielders, have been shoehorned in.

"The roles and responsibilities are very different for the outside centre-backs compared to the central one," explained former central defender Moore. "It's very different in how we work with them but all three have to connect as a unit."

Asked how he identified players able to adapt to the role, he explained: "It's the balance for the team, that's number one. Number two is dominating the ball. We get good possession of the ball.

"It's almost an extra attacking player even though it's a defender because really it's a full-back.

"Those are the characteristics we look for because of how we want to dominate the ball.

"All the players who've played in these different positions have always played there long before. I know sometimes when the teamsheet gets named there's eyebrows raised but we've worked on it in training probably since pre-season, it's just picking and choosing the right games where we see fit to utilise that player.

"Certainly at Hillsborough we like to dominate the ball and if you've got it you create more chances to try and score goals and win the game.

"It's about putting certain personnel in areas of the pitch where we feel we're going to dominate the ball so that we've got suitable, comfortable players in that position.

"Some games you've got to go for size and strength and more defensive (qualities) but sometimes we'll play players in those positions because we feel like we're going to dominate the ball. We have done that and those players have played a pivotal part in getting the results we needed.

"Marvin, Reece, Jayden have all played in different positions and got results but it's worked because we've worked on them continuously. It's not just about them playing in that position, it's about the team getting used to them in that position.

"We consistently work on it because this game's ever moving and you've got to come up with different ideas to try and out-think, outfox your opponent, or just try to get that added extra."

In choosing his gameplans, the Brewers will be uppermost in the manager's mind.

"Every game we watch the opposition and they will come with a strength," he said.

"We're definitely trying to nullify that strength but there's also a gameplan to go and win the game.

"There's never a game I've gone into and said, 'Let them worry about us.' That's just not my style and how we work. We also look at the opposition and their strength, how we can nullify it, what their weakness is and how we need to expose it to win the game.