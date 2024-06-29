Ben Osborn has opened up on his time at Sheffield United after signing for boyhood club Derby County.

It had initially appeared as if Osborn would remain at Bramall Lane, but a U-turn was reportedly performed regarding the extension of his contract. With his deal up, Osborn has left South Yorkshire and joined Championship newcomers Derby.

The move marks a full-circle moment for the midfielder, who was released by Derby in his youth and is a former Rams season ticket holder.

Speaking to Derby’s official website, Osborn said: "It has been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster. As soon as I left Sheffield United, I found that Derby were interested. It came out of the blue a little bit.

Ben Osborn has left Sheffield United and joined boyhood club Derby County. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

"I played here when I was really young, got released and went to the other side of the A52 for a number of years but still remained a Derby fan until I started getting close to the [Nottingham] Forest first team. It all got a little muddled up then! I’ve gone full circle, it’s been emotional but I’m really excited to get going.”

Osborn was recruited by Sheffield United in 2019 and played in England’s top two tiers for the Blades. He was part of the squad that clinched promotion to the Premier League last year but could not prevent the Blades falling straight back out of the division.

Reflecting on his time at Bramall Lane, Osborn said: “My main goal was to always play in the Premier League. It was an unbelievable first year there but the second year was tough with COVID-19 and we ended up finishing bottom. To get back up into the Premier League was another incredible experience. I improved as a player and met friends for life there.”

Although he started in Derby’s youth system, Osborn cut his teeth at Nottingham Forest and was given his breakthrough in the professional game by Derby’s bitter rivals.