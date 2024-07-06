Birmingham City have reportedly accepted an offer from Turkish side Sivasspor for former Huddersfield Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna.

A familiar face in West Yorkshire, Bacuna spent three years at Huddersfield and scored 12 goals in 107 appearances. He left for Rangers in 2021, returning to England a year later to sign for Birmingham.

However, it appears he could be set for a fresh challenge in Turkey. Birmingham Live have claimed the Blues have accepted a bid from Sivasspor for the midfielder, with Bacuna given permission to hold talks over a move.

He will reportedly be omitted from Birmingham’s pre-season trip to Austria, with his time at St Andrew’s seemingly on the verge of coming to an end. Coincidentally, Birmingham have already sold a former Huddersfield midfielder to Sivasspor this summer.

Alex Pritchard has already made the move to the Turkish top flight and could soon be joined by one of his former Terriers teammates. The pair had similar timelines at the John Smith’s Stadium, arriving in 2018 before leaving in 2021.