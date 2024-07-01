Birmingham City and Wrexham have reportedly joined Millwall in the race to sign Hull City winger Ryan Longman.

The 23-year-old has been on Hull’s books since 2021, when he joined from Brighton & Hove Albion on an initial loan deal before the move was made permanent.

However, he spent last term away from the MKM Stadium, joining Millwall on loan for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign. Millwall have been linked with a second swoop for Longman, who racked up 35 league appearances for the Lions.

Although Millwall have made it clear they would like to see Longman back at The Den, it appears they are not the only interested party. According to The Mirror, Birmingham and Wrexham are also keen.

Hull City's Ryan Longman spent last season on loan at Millwa.. Image: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

The Blues were relegated from the Championship last season but are targeting an immediate return to the second tier. Wrexham, on the other hand, are chasing a third successive promotion.

Speaking to South London Press about Longman, Millwall boss Neil Harris said: “I really enjoyed working with him. He’s a brilliant character. He is a player we have stayed in touch with and the door was firmly open for Longy to certainly work with me and the football club in the future.