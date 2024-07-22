Blackburn Rovers are reportedly keen on signing former Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Baker from Stoke City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A product of Chelsea’s academy, Baker found himself trapped in the loan system as he was sent out repeatedly without being given opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

Three of his loan stints were in Yorkshire, as he first joined Wednesday before later representing Middlesbrough and Leeds. He finally left Chelsea in 2022, sealing a permanent move to Stoke City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has since amassed 90 appearances for the Potters and struck 19 goals, although reports in January suggested the club were open to offers for him. Baker was in and out of the Stoke starting XI last term after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Lewis Baker made 14 appearances for Leeds United. Image: Bruce Rollinson

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Rovers boss John Eustace is a big admirer of the former England youth international. It is thought Eustace would love to have Baker on board if the funds can be raised, while the club could potentially be open to a swap deal.

Baker is renowned for his technical prowess and could potentially bring some calm to the Rovers midfield. As a set-piece specialist, he could also add plenty of goals and assists.