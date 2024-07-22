Blackburn Rovers 'hoping' to recruit former Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough man
A product of Chelsea’s academy, Baker found himself trapped in the loan system as he was sent out repeatedly without being given opportunities at Stamford Bridge.
Three of his loan stints were in Yorkshire, as he first joined Wednesday before later representing Middlesbrough and Leeds. He finally left Chelsea in 2022, sealing a permanent move to Stoke City.
He has since amassed 90 appearances for the Potters and struck 19 goals, although reports in January suggested the club were open to offers for him. Baker was in and out of the Stoke starting XI last term after recovering from a serious knee injury.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Rovers boss John Eustace is a big admirer of the former England youth international. It is thought Eustace would love to have Baker on board if the funds can be raised, while the club could potentially be open to a swap deal.
Baker is renowned for his technical prowess and could potentially bring some calm to the Rovers midfield. As a set-piece specialist, he could also add plenty of goals and assists.
During his time at Chelsea, the midfielder had mixed fortunes across his loan spells. While he shone for the likes of Milton Keynes Dons and Vitesse, he found opportunities limited at Leeds and slid down the pecking order at Middlesbrough.
