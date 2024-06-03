Jordan Rhodes will join Blackpool upon the expiry of his Huddersfield Town contract.

The 34-year-old is leaving the Terriers for a second time, with his current deal due to expire this summer. He spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Blackpool, rediscovering his goalscoring touch, and has now put pen to paper on a permanent deal.

Rhodes, a veteran of the EFL, has committed to the Seasiders for a year. He said: "I'm very thankful to the head coach, the owner and sporting director David Downes for giving me the opportunity to get to this point.

Jordan Rhodes is leaving Huddersfield Town upon the expiry of his contract.

"I feel very lucky to hopefully get another chance to have another shot here at Blackpool. I loved being here each and every day last season and I feel lucky that I potentially get to do that again.

"It's a place I feel really accustomed to, it brings the best out of me and hopefully together we can kick on again this coming season."

Rhodes was prolific during his first spell at Huddersfield, establishing himself as a talismanic figure between 2009 and 2012. He returned to the club in 2021 but the return did not quite work out for either party.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley had previously made no secret of his desire to keep Rhdoes, who scored 15 goals in 32 games for the Tangerines.

Speaking in March, Critchley said: "He’s a really important member of the starting line-up, which is something he’s not felt for a few years. In some ways we’ve given a love of the game back to him, and I know he’s appreciated that. We’ve loved having him, it’s been a two-way thing.