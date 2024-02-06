The League One outfit recently opted to relieve Andy Crosby of his duties, dismissing the former Sheffield United coach after a run of one win in eight games.

With the club hovering precariously close to the relegation zone, the next appointment they make is a particularly crucial one.

There are some high-profile figures among the early BetVictor favourites for the role, including Bowyer.

Gary Bowyer spent just under a year in charge of Bradford City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The former Bantams boss has been priced at 8/1 to take on the role, meaning only Gareth Ainsworth and David Dunn sit above him in the list of favourites. Level with Bowyer at 8/1 are former Barnsley boss Michael Duff and ex-Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore.

Bowyer has been out of work since May 2023, when he left Scottish outfit Dundee alongside his assistant Billy Barr. The pair had overseen promotion back to the Scottish top flight and Bowyer had scooped the SPFL Scottish Championship Manager of the Year award in the process.