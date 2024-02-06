Port Vale are in need of a new manager following their decision to axe Andy Crosby, who had overseen just one win in his last eight games. Moore is back on the market having recently been dismissed by Huddersfield.

He has been priced at 8/1 to take reins at Vale Park by BetVictor, as has former Barnsley head coach Michael Duff.

Duff left Oakwell in the summer, stepping up to the Championship to take the reins at Swansea City. However, it was an appointment that did not work out and he has since been replaced at the helm by Luke Williams.

Darren Moore was recently relieved of his duties as manager of Huddersfield Town. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Although both Moore and Duff feature among the favourites, neither have been installed as the early frontrunner. Former QPR and Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth currently sits top of the pile at 4/1.

Behind Ainsworth but ahead of Moore and Duff is David Dunn, who is already employed by Port Vale as a first-team coach.

Outside contenders include Barrow boss Pete Wild, priced at 12/1, and ex-Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom, priced at 14/1.

