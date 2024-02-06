Ex-Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday boss among favourites for Port Vale job with former Barnsley man
Port Vale are in need of a new manager following their decision to axe Andy Crosby, who had overseen just one win in his last eight games. Moore is back on the market having recently been dismissed by Huddersfield.
He has been priced at 8/1 to take reins at Vale Park by BetVictor, as has former Barnsley head coach Michael Duff.
Duff left Oakwell in the summer, stepping up to the Championship to take the reins at Swansea City. However, it was an appointment that did not work out and he has since been replaced at the helm by Luke Williams.
Although both Moore and Duff feature among the favourites, neither have been installed as the early frontrunner. Former QPR and Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth currently sits top of the pile at 4/1.
Behind Ainsworth but ahead of Moore and Duff is David Dunn, who is already employed by Port Vale as a first-team coach.
Outside contenders include Barrow boss Pete Wild, priced at 12/1, and ex-Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom, priced at 14/1.
Whoever does land the Port Vale gig has a tough challenge on their hands, as the club are hovering dangerously close to the League One relegation zone. They currently occupy 20th place, just two points clear of the bottom four.