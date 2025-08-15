Despite what the two teams' records say, Huddersfield Town's flying start to the season will be put to the test at Blackpool, but defender Sean Roughan says the club has the unity to come through it.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whereas the Terriers have won both league games and came through a League Cup tie at home to Leicester City on penalties in midweek, Steve Bruce's Tangerines have had life tougher, losing their opening two matches.

But manager Lee Grant is not falling for that.

"We're certain Blackpool are going to be a good side this season and we're certain they're going to be in or threaten that top six and be treally tough opposition for teams," he said.

"We got try and delay that for another week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fore sure they're going to look for a reaction so there's going to be the possibility there are changes, whether that's in personnel or in structure and we've got to be ready for all those eventualities."

But 22-year-old Roughan, who joined from Lincoln City in the summer, believes his team-mates have what it takes to cope with tough times.

"It's a top group. For however many years I've been in football one thing I like is a good group and I had that in previous years as well," he said. "If it's like that it's going to play in your favour a lot, to have a good group off the pitch. If you have that and everyone gets along it just goes onto the pitch as well.

ALL FOR ONE: Defender Sean Roughan has been impressed by Huddersfield Town's unity (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"EVeryone will fight for each other and you saw at Readng and against Leicester, even with the young players coming in everyone's willing to fight for each other and if anyone makes a mistake it's the next person and so on and so forth."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That unity goes for the supporters too, who will travel in great numbers to take advantage of a seaside trip at the best point of the season for it."

Theior backing is appreciated, says Roughan.