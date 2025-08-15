Blackpool v Huddersfield Town: Sean Roughan on Terriers' 'good group'
Whereas the Terriers have won both league games and came through a League Cup tie at home to Leicester City on penalties in midweek, Steve Bruce's Tangerines have had life tougher, losing their opening two matches.
But manager Lee Grant is not falling for that.
"We're certain Blackpool are going to be a good side this season and we're certain they're going to be in or threaten that top six and be treally tough opposition for teams," he said.
"We got try and delay that for another week.
"Fore sure they're going to look for a reaction so there's going to be the possibility there are changes, whether that's in personnel or in structure and we've got to be ready for all those eventualities."
But 22-year-old Roughan, who joined from Lincoln City in the summer, believes his team-mates have what it takes to cope with tough times.
"It's a top group. For however many years I've been in football one thing I like is a good group and I had that in previous years as well," he said. "If it's like that it's going to play in your favour a lot, to have a good group off the pitch. If you have that and everyone gets along it just goes onto the pitch as well.
"EVeryone will fight for each other and you saw at Readng and against Leicester, even with the young players coming in everyone's willing to fight for each other and if anyone makes a mistake it's the next person and so on and so forth."
That unity goes for the supporters too, who will travel in great numbers to take advantage of a seaside trip at the best point of the season for it."
Theior backing is appreciated, says Roughan.
"The lads in the changing room says it helps them a lot in tough times, like on Wednesday when we were under the cosh for a little bit, to have the fans behind you pushs you on a little bit."