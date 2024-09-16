Sheffield Wednesday are set to face a former manager in the Carabao Cup, with Steve Bruce’s Blackpool their third-round opponents.

Bruce had a lengthy spell away from the dugout after being axed by West Bromwich Albion, but was recently unveiled as Neil Critchley’s successor at Bloomfield Road.

He had a brief spell in charge of Wednesday in 2019 before resigning and taking the reins at Newcastle United.

While the Carabao Cup may not be as important to Wednesday as the Championship, the trip to Bloomfield Road presents an opportunity for the Owls to get back to winning ways.

Blackpool are set to host Sheffield Wednesday at Bloomfield Road. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Danny Rohl’s side have not picked up a victory since the opening weekend of the campaign, when they blew Plymouth Argyle away with a 4-0 win.

Queens Park Rangers visited S6 over the weekend, striking in the 96th minute to escape South Yorkshire with a point.

Here are the key TV and streaming details ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Blackpool.

When is Blackpool v Sheffield Wednesday?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm on Tuesday, September 17.

Is Blackpool v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown on Sky Sports+, a brand new channel introduced as part of the EFL’s coverage extension for the 2024/25 season.

How can I stream Blackpool v Sheffield Wednesday?