Former Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United boss lands head coach role in League One
The Tangerines recently parted ways with Neil Critchley after an underwhelming start to the League One season.
They have turned to a vastly experienced figure to step in, handing the reins to Bruce. A familiar face in Yorkshire, the 63-year-old has also managed Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town.
Bruce said: “I’m delighted to be back in football and to take charge of this fantastic football club. I’d like to thank Simon, Julian and David for giving me this great opportunity.
“I look forward to meeting all of the staff and players in the coming days as we prepare for what we all hope will be an exciting season at Bloomfield Road.”
Bruce has penned a two-year deal and has been joined by his long-term assistant Steve Agnew. Richard Keogh had been acting as interim head coach and will remain on the coaching staff, taking on the role of first-team coach.
Stephen Dobbie will also be a first-team coach in Bruce’s set-up, with Steve Banks completing the line-up as goalkeeping coach.
The appointment marks a return to management for Bruce, who has been away from the dugout since being axed as West Bromwich Albion boss in October 2022.
Blackpool owner Simon Sadler said: "I'm confident that Steve’s experience and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset for Blackpool Football Club. His organised approach coupled with his desire to build a hardworking and entertaining side is a large part of what attracted us to him.
“Additionally, Steve’s ability to help grow and develop not only our playing staff but also our coaching talent was important to us. Alongside his assistant Steve Agnew, there is a great opportunity for two of our former-players at the early stages of their coaching careers to learn from a duo who possess unrivalled qualities. We hope that this blend will get the very best out of our talented squad.”