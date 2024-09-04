Former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City boss Steve Bruce has returned to management to take charge of Blackpool.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tangerines recently parted ways with Neil Critchley after an underwhelming start to the League One season.

They have turned to a vastly experienced figure to step in, handing the reins to Bruce. A familiar face in Yorkshire, the 63-year-old has also managed Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce said: “I’m delighted to be back in football and to take charge of this fantastic football club. I’d like to thank Simon, Julian and David for giving me this great opportunity.

“I look forward to meeting all of the staff and players in the coming days as we prepare for what we all hope will be an exciting season at Bloomfield Road.”

Bruce has penned a two-year deal and has been joined by his long-term assistant Steve Agnew. Richard Keogh had been acting as interim head coach and will remain on the coaching staff, taking on the role of first-team coach.

Stephen Dobbie will also be a first-team coach in Bruce’s set-up, with Steve Banks completing the line-up as goalkeeping coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Bruce is back in management with League One outfit Blackpool. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The appointment marks a return to management for Bruce, who has been away from the dugout since being axed as West Bromwich Albion boss in October 2022.

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler said: "I'm confident that Steve’s experience and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset for Blackpool Football Club. His organised approach coupled with his desire to build a hardworking and entertaining side is a large part of what attracted us to him.