The 63-year-old has been out of work since October 2022, when he was relieved of his duties at West Bromwich Albion. He has since been linked with various roles but a return to the dugout has failed to materialise.

Among the posts Bruce has been mentioned as a possible candidate for is the South Korea national team job. Bruce has never led an international side, despite having been in management since 1998.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to talkSPORT about the possibility of taking the reins, he said: "Is international management maybe something I would look at? Yes. I would do, and to be fair, South Korea have got a hell of a good team at the moment and all the rest of it.

Steve Bruce was dismissed by West Bromwich Albion in 2022. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

"However, I believe they have appointed an interim [Hwang Sun-hong], so I'm not against anything, but my missus might have something to say to me if I go South Korea!”

He was also asked whether he dreamt of landing the Manchester United job, having represented the Red Devils as a player. Bruce admitted he would love to take the role on – but threw cold water on the possibility of it ever happening.