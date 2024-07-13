Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott Arfield has returned to English football with a move to Bolton Wanderers.

It was Huddersfield who first brought Arfield to the country, prising him from Scottish outfit Falkirk in 2010. He proved to be a shrewd addition for the Terriers and amassed 119 appearances for the club before joining Burnley in 2013.

He came close to 200 outings for Burnley, a milestone he would go on to surpass while on the books of Rangers. Arfield departed Ibrox last year, seeking pastures new in the MLS with Charlotte FC.

However, Bolton have moved to bring the 35-year-old back to the EFL on a one-year deal. Bolton boss Ian Evatt told the club’s official website: “Losing Cameron [Jerome] and Jon [Daði Böðvarsson] - two of our most experienced players in the summer - we feel that's a role we need to fill. Scotty has obviously had a very good career and was playing in a Europa League final not so long ago.

Scott Arfield made over 100 appearances for Huddersfield Town. Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

"He's been playing regularly in the MLS and is still able to do the job. He wants to help us on the pitch but also off it. That experienced voice away from the staff is really going to help us.

“He will give us flexibility in the middle of the pitch when we want to change systems and will give us that opportunity. If you discuss the experience and mental role with Scotty he understands that, but first and foremost he’s coming here to make a difference to the team. That's important to say and I'm excited to work with him.