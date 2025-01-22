The Trotters have underwhelmed in League One this season and there have been calls from fans for Evatt to be shown the door. His departure, by mutual consent, has now been announced.

Bolton’s chairman Sharon Brittan said: “Ian arrived at a challenging time for Bolton Wanderers Football Club and his dedication to rebuilding both on and off the pitch has been commendable. He instilled a renewed sense of professionalism and purpose, and we are grateful for his significant contributions during his four and a half years at the helm.

“He has been a pleasure to work with and I personally thank him for his hard work and passion for this club. He has created a tremendous legacy and will always be remembered for the successes he has brought. We wish him nothing but success in the future. The board are committed to finding the right candidate to lead Bolton Wanderers forward.”

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners to take charge of Bolton.