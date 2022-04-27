Bournemouth's stuttering form gives Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest reasons to believe in fight for automatic promotion

The Terriers have enjoyed a fine season as Friday's 2-1 victory over Barnsley - which sent the Tykes down - meant Carlos Corberan's side can only finish as low as fifth.

They are fourth, level on points with Nottingham Forest and three points behind second-placed Bournemouth. The two clubs immediately above them have played a game fewer but their game in hand is against each other on Tuesday and plenty from West Yorkshire will be keeping a keen eye on developments.

The Cherries face a difficult final run-in as their clash against Forest comes in-between games against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall.

Huddersfield's final outings are away at Coventry on Saturday and at home to Bristol City the following week. The maximum points they can finish on is 82 and with an inferior goal difference, they realistically need to end the season with more points than both Bournemouth and Forest to finish second.

Forest face Swansea City and Hull City either side of their season-defining fixture against Bournemouth. Effectively, Huddersfield need six points from their final two games to stand a chance of finishing second and then hope that Forest pick up no more than five from their final games and Bournemouth no more than two.

It might feel like a long shot but the door to automatic promotion is slightly ajar and knowing the prize available if the sides above them slip up is plenty of motivation for Corberan's side to finish the season on a high note.