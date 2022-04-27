In this week’s show they chat about a busy week for Leeds Rhinos, with the appointment of new coach Rohan Smith and re-signing of controversial full-back Zak Hardaker. They discuss Wakefield’ fourth successive loss, another win for Castleford and the departure of veteran coach John Kear from his role at Championship side Bradford Bulls.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Off we go: James Donaldson scores the Rhinos' first try against Toulouse. Picture: Bruce Rollinson