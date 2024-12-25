Boxing Day football on TV: How to watch Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and more
While Christmas Day generates plenty of excitement for many, December 26 is a special day for supporters.
There is a packed schedule of fixtures set to take place, with all of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs in action. Among the fixtures taking place is a Yorkshire derby between Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.
Elsewhere in the Championship, Hull City will visit Preston North End and Sheffield United will host Burnley. Leeds United are due to visit Stoke City, who were beaten by Wednesday on December 21.
In League One, Barnsley will do battle with Bolton Wanderers, Huddersfield Town will lock horns with Stockport County and Rotherham United will take in Wigan Athletic.
Down in the fourth tier, Bradford City will host Port Vale as the Bantams look to bounce back from their 3-0 loss at Notts County.
Harrogate Town will make the journey to Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers will head to the Midlands for a clash with Walsall.
Fortunately for those without tickets, all EFL games will be shown live on TV. Below are all the kick-off time and channel details you need.
Championship
Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Bristol City v Luton Town (3pm. Sky Sports+)
Coventry City v Plymouth Argyle (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Norwich City v Millwall (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Oxford United v Cardiff City (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Preston North End v Hull City (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Sheffield United v Burnley (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Watford v Portsmouth (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Derby County v West Bromwich Albion (5:30pm, Sky Sports Football)
Stoke City v Leeds United (8pm, Sky Sports Football)
League One
Leyton Orient v Crawley Town (1pm, Sky Sports+)
Birmingham City v Burton Albion (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Charlton Athletic v Cambridge United (3pm, Sky Sports Football)
Exeter City v Bristol Rovers (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Huddersfield Town v Stockport County (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Peterborough United v Mansfield Town (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Reading v Northampton Town (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Wrexham v Blackpool (3pm, Sky Sports+)
League Two
AFC Wimbledon v Swindon Town (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Bradford City v Port Vale (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Bromley v Newport County (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Carlisle United v Morecambe (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Cheltenham Town v Crewe Alexandra (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Colchester United v Gillingham (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Fleetwood Town v Chesterfield (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Grimsby Town v Harrogate Town (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Milton Keynes Dons v Notts County (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Salford City v Barrow (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Tranmere Rovers v Accrington Stanley (3pm, Sky Sports+)
Walsall v Doncaster Rovers (3pm, Sky Sports+)
