Former Derby County and Millwall boss appointed head coach of Leeds United's next opponents
The 50-year-old has been out of work since the end of the 2023/24 season, when he left Birmingham City after a spell as interim boss.
He has now made a return to the Championship with Oxford, who relieved Des Buckingham of his duties earlier in the week.
The appointment has been made on the eve of a trip to high-flying Leeds, who sit second in the Championship.
He will be in the stands at Elland Road and will take charge of the U’s for the first time on Boxing Day.
Oxford’s chairman Grant Ferguson said: “Following a thorough and diligent recruitment process, I am delighted that Gary Rowett has agreed to join us as head coach.
“It was immediately clear from the discussions we had with him that Gary perfectly matched the vision and long-term objectives that we have for the club.
“Every decision taken is with the best interests of Oxford United in mind and we are confident that Gary will be instrumental in fulfilling our ambitions this season and beyond. We look forward to working alongside and supporting Gary to help us achieve our goals.”
Oxford’s chief executive officer Tim Williams added: “To bring in a coach of Gary’s calibre and experience is a real statement of intent for this club.
“Gary is someone who will drive our standards every day at our training ground and help us in our ambition to become a competitive Championship club.
“His proven track record of delivering consistent success in the Championship makes him the ideal candidate to strengthen the team on the pitch, while we continue to make improvements off it.”
The U’s sit 20th in the Championship table, one point above the relegation zone.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.