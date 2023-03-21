Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers’ average home attendance compared to fourth tier European clubs - gallery
Who is the best supported fourth tier team in Europe?
Bradford City have the highest average home attendance in League Two and it would also be one of the best in League One as well. The Bantams are currently sat in the play-offs and are eyeing promotion under Mark Hughes this term. However, how does it compare to other teams across Europe who play in the equivalent of the fourth tier?
Doncaster Rovers’ support also finds them in the list of the top 15. Harrogate Town don’t make it but a few other English sides do. Here is a look at the best supported clubs at their level with representatives from both Germany and Spain...