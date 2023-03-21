News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
36 minutes ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
2 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
2 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
6 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
8 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers’ average home attendance compared to fourth tier European clubs - gallery

Who is the best supported fourth tier team in Europe?

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:31 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:33 GMT

Bradford City have the highest average home attendance in League Two and it would also be one of the best in League One as well. The Bantams are currently sat in the play-offs and are eyeing promotion under Mark Hughes this term. However, how does it compare to other teams across Europe who play in the equivalent of the fourth tier?

Doncaster Rovers’ support also finds them in the list of the top 15. Harrogate Town don’t make it but a few other English sides do. Here is a look at the best supported clubs at their level with representatives from both Germany and Spain...

17,567

1. Bradford City

17,567

Photo Sales
9,148

2. Swindon Town

9,148

Photo Sales
9,110

3. Alemannia Aachen, German Regionalliga West

9,110

Photo Sales
8,876

4. Stockport County

8,876

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4