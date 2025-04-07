Bradford City will take on Doncaster Rovers once more for League Two's player of the month award.

The two Yorkshire sides are leading players in an extremely tight promotion race, with the Bantams top of the table on goal difference, but Rovers only three points behind with a game in hand.

They are also in competition for the award for player of the month, with Doncaster's Owen Bailey up against Bradford's George Lapsile.

As well as doing an important job protecting the Rovers defensive line, Bailey weighed in with two important goals in March.

He headed the equaliser at promotion rivals Crewe Alexandra, and contributed a goal and an assist to a 3-0 win at home to Mark Hughes' Carlisle United.

January signing Lapsile did not make his first Bradford start until March, but scored four of Bradford's nine goals during the month and made another two.

His goals came in braces ion big home wins over Cheltenham Town and Colchester United.

Fleetwood Town striker Ryan Graydon and Tranmere Rovers defender Lee O’Connor are the other players shortlisted for the award.