The fourth tier is full of sides backed passionately week after week, with three Yorkshire clubs among them. Bradford City have not fared particularly well on the pitch in recent years but have retained a committed fanbase.

Doncaster Rovers had noisy fans to rely upon as they charged into the League Two play-offs, although they could not reach the final at Wembley. Harrogate Town have the smallest fanbase of the division’s Yorkshire clubs but their attendances are growing at a rapid rate.

Elsewhere in the league, there are clubs with proud histories and fanbases known for turning up in numbers. Following the conclusion of the regular 2023/24 season, here are the average attendances of every League Two club.