Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers' League Two attendances compared to MK Dons, Wrexham, Notts County and more

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th May 2024, 15:03 BST
League Two may be on the fourth rung of the English football ladder but it is home to an array of well-supported clubs.

The fourth tier is full of sides backed passionately week after week, with three Yorkshire clubs among them. Bradford City have not fared particularly well on the pitch in recent years but have retained a committed fanbase.

Doncaster Rovers had noisy fans to rely upon as they charged into the League Two play-offs, although they could not reach the final at Wembley. Harrogate Town have the smallest fanbase of the division’s Yorkshire clubs but their attendances are growing at a rapid rate.

Elsewhere in the league, there are clubs with proud histories and fanbases known for turning up in numbers. Following the conclusion of the regular 2023/24 season, here are the average attendances of every League Two club.

1. League Two attendance table

Here are the average attendances of every League Two club from the 2023/24 season. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Average attendance: 2,381

2. 24. Forest Green Rovers

Average attendance: 2,381 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Average attendance: 2,676

3. 23. Accrington Stanley

Average attendance: 2,676 Photo: PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images

Average attendance: 2,710

4. 22. Harrogate Town

Average attendance: 2,710 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

