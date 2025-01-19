Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers' out-of-form League Two promotion rivals sack former Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager
Barrow sacked head coach Stephen Clemence on Saturday night following the team’s loss to fellow Sky Bet League Two strugglers Swindon.
They were expected to be up there competing for promotion alongside Doncaster Rovers, who were winners at Gillingham, and Bradford City, who won at Carlisle on Saturday.
The Bluebirds announced they had “parted company” with Clemence just hours after a 2-0 reverse at the County Ground that left them 17th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone.
Former Tottenham midfielder Clemence was appointed last summer but, after a bright start to the season, had overseen just two league wins in 18 games since September.
Chairman Paul Hornby added: “Stephen has always conducted himself with great dignity and professionalism but unfortunately our recent extended run of poor results has led us to the decision that it was time to make a change.”
Clemence’s assistant Robbie Stockdale, the former Middlesbrough, Hull and Rotherham player, has also left the club.
Clemence had acknowledged the difficulty of his situation after the defeat at Swindon.
“Every defeat hurts,” he said. “Of course, the boys know what situation we’re in. I know what situation the club’s in and there’s only the players, the staff and the help of the supporters that can get us out of this.
“We know we’re not in a great place, we’re not stupid.”
It was Clemence’s second job in management after being in charge of Gillingham. He had a brief spell in caretaker charge of Sheffield Wednesday in 2019 ahead of Steve Bruce taking charge at Hillsborough.
