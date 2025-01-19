A club that harboured hopes of being in the League Two promotion mix with Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers have sacked their manager after slipping off the pace.

Barrow sacked head coach Stephen Clemence on Saturday night following the team’s loss to fellow Sky Bet League Two strugglers Swindon.

The Bluebirds announced they had “parted company” with Clemence just hours after a 2-0 reverse at the County Ground that left them 17th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone.

Former Tottenham midfielder Clemence was appointed last summer but, after a bright start to the season, had overseen just two league wins in 18 games since September.

Chairman Paul Hornby added: “Stephen has always conducted himself with great dignity and professionalism but unfortunately our recent extended run of poor results has led us to the decision that it was time to make a change.”

Clemence’s assistant Robbie Stockdale, the former Middlesbrough, Hull and Rotherham player, has also left the club.

Clemence had acknowledged the difficulty of his situation after the defeat at Swindon.

“Every defeat hurts,” he said. “Of course, the boys know what situation we’re in. I know what situation the club’s in and there’s only the players, the staff and the help of the supporters that can get us out of this.

“We know we’re not in a great place, we’re not stupid.”