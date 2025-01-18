Bradford City boss Graham Alexander sets Walsall challenge for his players after win at Carlisle United

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 18th Jan 2025, 16:22 BST
Graham Alexander has challenged his Bradford City players to follow their win over Carlisle United with another good performance against league leaders Walsall.

Bradford picked up their first League Two away win since October, defeating Carlisle 1-0 courtesy of a Calum Kavanagh goal.

Alexander was pleased the Bantams got the monkey off their back, hailing a “professional performance”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “The away win stat is the one that’s most important to me, I think the history of this fixture, not winning here for so long helps the fans to put a lot to bed.

“If we want to be on track we need to improve our away form, the performances have been good without, obviously, scoring more than the opponents, so today has been a big step forward.

Graham Alexander was a happy man following Bradford City's win over Carlisle United.Graham Alexander was a happy man following Bradford City's win over Carlisle United.
Graham Alexander was a happy man following Bradford City's win over Carlisle United. | Tony Johnson

“I think the work that the lads have put in on the training pitch, you saw it all flourish today. It was a real strong professional performance and it’s a brilliant win.”

Walsall are top of the League Two table, comfortably clear of their nearest rivals, and are due to visit the University of Bradford Stadium next week.

Alexander said: “We need to follow this performance up with a good one at Walsall, the league leaders, it will be a really tough fixture.”

Related topics:Graham AlexanderWalsallLeague Two

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice