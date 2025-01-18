Bradford City boss Graham Alexander sets Walsall challenge for his players after win at Carlisle United
Bradford picked up their first League Two away win since October, defeating Carlisle 1-0 courtesy of a Calum Kavanagh goal.
Alexander was pleased the Bantams got the monkey off their back, hailing a “professional performance”.
He said: “The away win stat is the one that’s most important to me, I think the history of this fixture, not winning here for so long helps the fans to put a lot to bed.
“If we want to be on track we need to improve our away form, the performances have been good without, obviously, scoring more than the opponents, so today has been a big step forward.
“I think the work that the lads have put in on the training pitch, you saw it all flourish today. It was a real strong professional performance and it’s a brilliant win.”
Walsall are top of the League Two table, comfortably clear of their nearest rivals, and are due to visit the University of Bradford Stadium next week.
Alexander said: “We need to follow this performance up with a good one at Walsall, the league leaders, it will be a really tough fixture.”
