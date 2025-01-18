Graham Alexander has challenged his Bradford City players to follow their win over Carlisle United with another good performance against league leaders Walsall.

Alexander was pleased the Bantams got the monkey off their back, hailing a “professional performance”.

He said: “The away win stat is the one that’s most important to me, I think the history of this fixture, not winning here for so long helps the fans to put a lot to bed.

“If we want to be on track we need to improve our away form, the performances have been good without, obviously, scoring more than the opponents, so today has been a big step forward.

Graham Alexander was a happy man following Bradford City's win over Carlisle United. | Tony Johnson

“I think the work that the lads have put in on the training pitch, you saw it all flourish today. It was a real strong professional performance and it’s a brilliant win.”

Walsall are top of the League Two table, comfortably clear of their nearest rivals, and are due to visit the University of Bradford Stadium next week.