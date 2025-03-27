Bradford City 'appalled and disgusted' by damage to Valley Parade Fire Memorial

Bradford City have been left “appalled and disgusted” by damage caused to the Valley Parade Fire Memorial.

The plaque at the University of Bradford Stadium honours the 56 Bradford and Lincoln City supporters who died in the disaster in 1985.

Damage has since been repaired, but the Bantams have issued an emotional statement condemning the action.

A club spokesperson said: “Bradford City AFC is appalled and disgusted by the damage caused to the Valley Parade Fire Memorial at the University of Bradford Stadium this week.

56 people lost their lives in the Bradford City stadium fire in May 1985. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

“To say this act is wholly unacceptable does not go far enough - it is utterly incomprehensible. This memorial is sacred to our club, our supporters, and the people of Bradford.

“It is a place of remembrance and reflection, honouring the 56 Bradford City and Lincoln City supporters who lost their lives in the Valley Parade Fire Disaster, and the hundreds more who were left with life-changing injuries.

“Since it was carefully installed in 2001, the memorial has been tended to daily by our staff, who clean and maintain it with the utmost care and respect.

“For someone to deface or damage it in any way is not only an attack on a physical tribute, but a disgraceful insult to the memory of those we lost and to the families and community still affected.

Bradford City have condemned damage done to the memorial. | George Wood/Getty Images

“We are reviewing CCTV footage and working closely with local authorities to identify those responsible. We will do everything in our power to ensure that justice is served.

“While the damage has since been repaired, the pain this has caused cannot simply be undone. We stand together as a club and as a city in condemning this shameful act.