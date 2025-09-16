FOR the first time in five League One matches, Will Swan did not find the net in Bradford City's colours on Saturday.

Despite his strong sequence ending, his manager could not have been more pleased with his performance on derby day.

Swan did everything but score. He continually harassed Huddersfield Town's backline and was involved in a couple of goals in the Bantams' richly-deserved 3-1 triumph and hit the crossbar in the second period.

When he came off in the 76th minute, he got a deserved ovation after showing his determination to hold onto his starting jersey in City's 3-4-2-1 line-up.

Alexander said: "We want all the players to do that. But he understands there's other players in the squad and we have to rotate and look after the players to keep their energy levels high as we play in an energetic way.

"But I think he's enjoying his football and loves the boys and is really popular in the squad and we're delighted with the impact he's made so far.

"I said to him that he deserved a goal (when he came off). He was superb.

"With every player, you look for it and they all did exactly what is required.

WELCOME ADDITION: Will Swan has made an impact on and off the pitch at Bradford City. Picture: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

"I thought in the first half, we were a little bit 'expecting' and a couple of our passes were not really giving Swanny a chance. But he keeps going and chases and harries and his touch and awareness was really good.

"He did deserve a goal, but you saw his celebration with the third goal and it was like he scored it. Fair play to him."

Alexander's decision to stick with Antoni Sarcevic also bore fruit on the day.

The City boss kept faith with the 33-year-old despite his subdued showing seven days earlier in Doncaster and was rewarded with the attacking midfielder delivering key contributions for two goals and displaying his big-game credentials in the process.

Alexander, who second-placed side visit leaders Cardiff City this weekend, added: "I said to him after training (last Friday), these games are made for you, mate.

"He's just got that knack and these games just bring out the best in him.