BRADFORD CITY manager Graham Alexander was frustrated his side could not hold on for victory, after they had to settle for a share of the points at League Two rivals, Colchester United.

The home side struck a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Jamie McDonnell headed in Arthur Read’s corner at the far post in the ninth minute of time added on for his first professional goal to secure a share of the spoils.

It had looked like Bradford would claim all three points following Andy Cook’s low powerful shot past goalkeeper Matt Macey on the half hour.

“The players are bitterly disappointed,” said Alexander.

“The things we talked about this week in training and how we approach away games we did much better at that and got ourselves in a really good position to win the game but unfortunately we didn’t.

“I can’t say anything negative about the players – they have given absolutely everything.

“I feel frustrated we didn’t take three points from a game where at that stage of the game we should have and could have.

OPENER: Bradford City's Andy Cook put his team ahead at Colchester but it wasn't enough for victory. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

“Unfortunately, they’ve scored a set piece in the 99th minute.

“There’s a little bit of carnage in the box, the goalkeeper’s up there and everything’s just piled in there.

“There’s maybe something we can learn from there; I think maybe we could have not given the set piece away and certainly defended it better but I understand it when their structure goes out of the window and it’s hard for them to keep to our structure.”

Colchester went close early on when winger Harry Anderson unleashed a low cross-shot which flashed just past the far post while Read also almost netted with a low strike.

But Bradford took the lead on the half hour when Cook fired a low powerful shot past goalkeeper Matt Macey in a crowded area after Bobby Pointon’s effort was half blocked and fell into his path.

Richie Smallwood almost doubled Bradford’s lead before half-time with a first-time effort.

However, Colchester nearly levelled soon after the break when half-time substitute Samson Tovide raced clear of the Bradford defence and beat Brad Halliday for pace before firing in a shot that goalkeeper Sam Walker saved at his near post before McDonnell struck a late, late equaliser.

Danny Cowley hailed the spirit of his Colchester side, for the way they stuck at it throughout.

“We showed togetherness, fight and a never-say-die attitude,” said the former Huddersfield Town manager.

“Bradford are a huge club with big expectations and I think we should take a lot of credit because we totally dominated that game.”

Colchester United: Macey, Egbo, Flanagan (Hopper 88), Donnelly, Iandolo, McDonnell, Read, Anderson (Thorn 77), Payne (O Edwards 62), Gordon (Tovide 46), Taylor. Unused substitutes: Smith, Goodliffe, Woodyard.

Bradford City: S Walker, Halliday, Byrne, Shepherd, Benn, J Walker, Smallwood, Pointon (Oduor 59), Richards (Diabate 86), Sanderson (Evans 77), Cook (Oliver 86). Unused substitutes: Doyle, Huntington, Smith.