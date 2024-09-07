Bradford City boss Graham Alexander pinpoints moment that 'galvanised' his side against Carlisle United
The Bantams were leading 1-0 when Walker spilled a Harrison Neal header into the back of his net, putting Carlisle back on level terms.
Although the goal came in bizarre circumstances, the Cumbrians had been knocking on the door and it appeared only a matter of time before the equaliser was scored.
Fans may have feared the error would open the floodgates but Bradford instead sharpened up, enabling the Bantams to reclaim their lead and secure a 2-1 win.
Alexander said: “To be fair to them, they came into the game strongly in the second half. They looked after the ball better than us.
“Their goal was a bit of a fluke, it's a mistake from Sam and he knows that, but the way it's cannoned up in the air and come out of the sky.
“Sometimes, games can hinge on something like that, if a team gives up and loses its way, but I thought it actually galvanised the players. They got better after that.”
Andy Cook opened the scoring inside two minutes and headed the Bantams back into the lead after Carlisle levelled.
The 33-year-old is a talismanic figure for the club and while his performance was impressive, it is the type Bantams fans have become accustomed to.
Alexander said: “We know what we have in Cooky. I thought him and Olly [Sanderson] worked exceptionally hard. I had to take them off basically through work ethic. They absolutely ran their lungs out. It was two great finishes. The second one, the header, was perfect number nine play.
“Pull off the back of the defender and head it back across goal. He could have had a hat-trick in the first half from Richie [Smallwood]’s free-kick, probably the easiest chance of the three of them. But it's won us the points and fair play to him.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.