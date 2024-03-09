Bradford City boss hails 'devastating' Plymouth Argyle loanee after win over Accrington Stanley
Wright returned to the club for a second loan spell in January, sealing a temporary switch from Plymouth Argyle. He has been hampered by injury since returning to West Yorkshire but was handed a third consecutive league outing against Accrington.
The razor sharp instincts that tempted Bradford into bringing him back were on full display as he notched the opening two goals of the game.
Speaking after the final whistle, Alexander said: “Tyreik played 60 minutes in the last game as we are aware he only played six or seven games in the last calendar year so it’s been a long time out.
“There is improvement with sharpness and overall play and we have to be patient with him to get to full blast. But even at 70/80 per cent, he can be as devastating as he was today, they were great finishes.”
Although Wright was singled out for praise, Alexander was pleased with the team effort that helped Bradford clinch three points.
He said: “I am delighted with the players, they got back to what we have been really good at, pressing Accrington at every opportunity and we were aggressive and ambitious with our play and passing and caused the problems.
“Three goals in the first half was a great bonus for us and we could have had a couple more in the second half but we made sure we didn’t give anything stupid away. We just have to keep putting points on our tally and see where it takes us.”