MARK HUGHES has provided updates on the fitness of Bradford City duo Tyreik Wright and Jamie Walker, with the latter unlikely to be in the fray for Saturday's League Two home game with fellow high-fliers Northampton Town.

Loanee Wright is fine and available for the Cobblers test after recovering from a muscle spasm which saw him sit out the weekend win at Sutton.

Walker made his return to action in a shortened game behind closed doors in midweek after being out since the first day of the season following knee surgery, but Saturday's game comes too soon.

Hughes said: "We are pretty good with no real concerns and most of the team is fit.

Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"We have a 'bounce game' on Tuesday. It was only 45 minutes because of the rain, but we got what we needed out of it and more game time into the ones who have not had much of it of late. It was a useful exercise, although not quite the minutes we wanted to get into them

"Tyreik will be available and he has trained. He did a light session on Monday, but has trained fully since then.

"Jamie came through (on Tuesday). We have got to build him up obviously to get his minutes into him. But he had a good 45 minutes and looked very good actually, flying into tackles as you would imagine. We braced ourselves a few times when he went into a few challenges. But I think that shows he has confidence in where his injury is. He clearly doesn't feel he is now injured, which is positive.

"He will be available very, very soon. He probably needs a little bit more time (unlikely to be available for Saturday), but he's not a million miles away.

"He is a player who will have an impact for us when he is available. It's great that he has been able to get through his rehab up to this point, touch wood and really has not had any setbacks whatsoever and that's why he is back before Christmas.

"All the guys watched Jamie in pre-season and guys who did not know his ability were very quickly aware of it once they started training with him. Then we lost him immediately, so a lot of guys have never really played much game time with him.

"It will take a bit of time for him to have the impact he knows he can, but we are all delighted he is back on the training field and ready to go.

Hughes has a decision to make in central defence with Matty Platt available after a one-match ban.

The City chief added: "I thought Yann (Songo'o) did exceptionally well (at Sutton). It was a game where we needed Yann. He has been great this year when I have introduced him and when he has come on into games. His performance the other night was really good.