Bradford City could send young defender out on loan

The 19-year-old’s only two appearances for the Bantams this season have come in the Football League Trophy.
He assisted Theo Robinson on Tuesday night as Bradford drew 1-1 with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
The visitors picked up an extra point by winning the penalty shootout to end their Trophy campaign on a high.
Adams will first weigh up Bradford’s options going forward before he decides whether or not to sanction a loan for Staunton.
“There is a possibility that Reece is going out on loan to get him some game time,” said Adams.
“He needs to be playing 90 minutes but I’ve got to assess the situation with injuries.
“I thought he acquitted himself very well. His passing and understanding of the game was very good.
“He ran into the box from a centre half position, he lifted his head to see what was in that penalty area and picked out Theo for his goal.”
Nathan Broadhead equalised for Sunderland on Tuesday night.
There was little riding on the result for Bradford ahead of kick off after they had lost their first two games in the competition.
Adams made seven changes to his side from Saturday’s FA Cup outing against Exeter City and added: “Overall, it was a really good performance.
“In the first half, we were very attack minded. To play the way we did, having created some really good openings, I am delighted.
“It gave us the chance to give some of the players who have been on the bench some game time.
“We were delighted to get the win in the end, and get two points on the board.”
