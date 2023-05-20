All Sections
Bradford City fans react as Sky Sports broadcast of play-off match against Carlisle United stops in late stages

Fans of Bradford City and Carlisle United were left bewildered when the live broadcast of their play-off semi-final second leg stopped in the late stages of the match.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th May 2023, 18:10 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 18:11 BST

The tense battle between the Bantams and the Cumbrians was approaching its end when viewers were shown a red screen with the Sky Sports logo and a message apologising for the temporary fault.

The action soon returned to screens and no goals were scored during the period when those watching on TV were being shown the apology message. Viewers took to social media to express their confusion and anger – and from some Bradford fans there was even gratitude.

@OliDziombak tweeted: “Thanks Sky Sports for putting me out of my misery.”

Although Bradford went into the second leg with a one-goal advantage, a 3-1 defeat to Carlisle ended their hopes of a trip to Wembley for the League Two play-off final. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesAlthough Bradford went into the second leg with a one-goal advantage, a 3-1 defeat to Carlisle ended their hopes of a trip to Wembley for the League Two play-off final. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
@JChappers94 tweeted: “I hope Sky leave the feed off. Save us the pain.”

@CraigAndrew3 tweeted: “Sums up our season that sky cut the feed!”

@pjcatcherside1 tweeted: “Hope Bradford don’t score while Sky is off or those fans at home will be fuming.”

@jraistrick56 tweeted: “Sky saving us from having to watch us crash out of the play-offs.”

Although Bradford went into the second leg with a one-goal advantage, a 3-1 defeat to Carlisle ended their hopes of a trip to Wembley for the League Two play-off final. They will instead be spending another season in the second tier, their fourth since relegation from League One in 2019.

