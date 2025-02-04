Pride was manager Graham Alexander's over-riding emotion as his Bradford City team booked a place in the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy.

But he joked it could have been frustration had referee Adam Herczeg not awarded his team a penalty at the third time of asking in the second half at Rotherham United. Bantams captain Richie Smallwood converted for a 1-0 win.

He was asked if it was a relief to see the referee point to the spot for a Reece James foul on Brad Halliday after Joe Powell had collided with substitute Jamie Walker, who delivered the cross which hit the hand of Zak Jules.

"I don't know about relief... I think I'd have gone home," said Alexander, whose growing frustration on the touchline was obvious.

But his mood at full-time was much more positive.

“Proud is the biggest word for me," he said.

“Coming to Rotherham, they’ve got a really good home record and score lots of goals.

“The players were magnificent and stood up to a real physical battle against good players who wanted to win it as much as us.

PRIDE: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“We didn’t really play as much of our game in the first half as we did in the second. We just reminded the players that you have to fight and compete but when you get the ball, you have to use it well.

“Show the confidence that you can come to an opponent like this and play our stuff. The build-up for the goal was brilliant and there was some real incisive attacking stuff through the middle with the inter-movement with the front lads.

“It was a brilliant game to watch and a brilliant game to win.”

He was also pleased with the cohesion of a side with a completely changed back three from Saturday's defeat at Wimbledon, including a start for deadline-day signing Romoney Crichlow, back on loan from Peterborough United for a second spell at Valley Parade.

JOY: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander hugs match-winner Richie Smallwood at full-time (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“Rom’s just come in," said Alexander. "He’s had one half an hour session with small-sided games and then a little video presentation this afternoon to give him an idea of what we’re about.

“He’s an intelligent footballer, Byrner (Neill Byrne)’s back in, Hunty (Paul Huntington)’s back in. It was probably a game they enjoyed because it was right down their alley.

“(Assistant manager) Chris Lucketti wanted to get on at one point. It was a centre-half’s dream.